Chukars and Jackalopes Split Saturday Doubleheader

June 5, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO- The Chukars and the Grand Junction Jackalopes split a doubleheader at Melaleuca Field on Saturday.

Game one of the doubleheader saw Dusty Baird take the bump for the Chukars, while Emmanuel Rosario took the ball for the Jackalopes.

The Chukars got the scoring started for the Chukars in the second inning. Bryce Brown knocked in the first run of the game, with an RBI double to score Karl Koerper. The inning was capped off by an RBI single from Sam Troyer, to give the Chukars a 3-0 lead after three innings.

The Jackalopes returned fire in the top of the fourth inning though, as they cashed five runs in the inning, to take a 5-3 lead. After each team tacked on a run in the fifth inning, the Jackalopes lead the Chukars 6-4 after five innings. The Jackalopes went on to score three insurance runs in the sixth inning, en route to a 9-4 victory in game one of the doubleheader.

For the Chukars, Dusty Baird suffered the loss, throwing 3.1 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits. For the Jackalopes, Emmanuel Rosario picked up the win, going 4.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits.

In game two, Daniel Silva started the game for the Chukars, and Ethan McRae started for the Jackalopes.

The Chukars got the scoring started in the second inning, thanks to a Bryce Brown RBI single, to give the Chukars a 1-0 lead after two innings.

The Jackalopes responded in the fourth inning by scoring six runs, to jump on top 6-2. The Chukars responded with two runs of their own to trail 6-3.

In the fifth inning, the Jackalopes scored two more runs to go up 8-3, thanks to a two-run RBI single from Anthony Ray.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Chukars' offense exploded for five runs in the inning. The inning started with a two-run homerun from Chris Monroe, and it was capped off when Cordell Dunn Jr. hit a sac fly to score Sam Troyer and give the Chukars a 10-8 lead.

Cordell Dunn Jr. continued his hot streak in the sixth inning when he knocked an RBI single to cap off a three-run sixth inning and give the Chukars a 13-8 lead. In the end, the Chukars went on to collect a 13-9 victory.

For the Chukars, Robbie Brown collected the win, throwing 1.1 innings in relief, surrendering one earned run on one hit. For the Jackalopes, Trey Morrill suffered the loss, going 1.1 innings, giving up five earned runs on two hits.

With the split, the Chukars moved to a 5-6 record, and currently sit third in the Pioneer Leagues North division.

