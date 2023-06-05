Chukars Fall Short in the Final Game of Their Series against the Jackalopes

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chukars lost 9-7 to the Grand Junction Jackalopes at Melaleuca Field on Sunday afternoon.

For the Chukars, Jack Dicenso took the mound to start the game, while Jimmy Dobrash started for the Jackalopes.

The Chukars got the offense started in the bottom of the first inning, when Jordan Myrow laced an RBI single to score Sam Troyer and give the Chukars a 1-0 lead. The Jackalopes soon struck back in the top of the second inning, when Kevin Saenz hit a sacrifice fly to score Jaylen Hubbard and tie the game.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Jackalopes inched in front, thanks to a Joe Johnson RBI single, to give the Jackalopes a lead. The Chukars punched back in the bottom of the fifth though, as Bryce Brown hit a cracked a homerun to left-center field. In that same inning, Cordell Dunn Jr. ripped a double to center field, to give the Chukars a 4-2 lead.

The Jackalopes responded in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four runs to take a 6-4 lead.

The Chukars partially responded in the bottom of the eighth inning, thanks to a Karl Koerper sacrifice fly sacrifice fly, to get the Chukars within one run.

Ron Washington Jr. came to the plate in the top of the ninth inning for the Jackalopes and launched a three-run home run to right field, giving his team a 9-5 lead.

Hunter Hudson drilled a two-run RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Chukars defecate in half, however, the comeback came up short. In the end, the Jackalopes captured a 9-7 victory in the final game of the series.

For the Chukars, Darrien Williams picked up the loss, pitching 1.0 innings, surrendering four earned runs on four hits. For the Jackalopes, Connor Barton got the win, throwing 4.0 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits.

Sunday's loss drops the Chukars to 5-7. The Chukars return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Ogden Raptors. The Chukars will return home on Tuesday, June 13, when they welcome the Rocky Mountain Vibes to Melaleuca Field.

