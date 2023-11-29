Christmas Tree Lane Presented by WellSpan Health at Clipper Magazine Stadium

November 29, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, December 1st - Saturday, December 23srd and is open 5:30-9:30PM Sunday - Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Who: All Public Welcome

About: Christmas Tree Lane, a free event, is now back for its fourth year from December 1st-23rd! Guests can take in over 100 Christmas Trees have been sponsored by local businesses in support of local nonprofits that will be displayed along the first and third base concourses. As visitors come to the stadium for the many holiday festivities, they can vote for trees and each vote is a donation directly to the nonprofit.

Throughout the month there will be many festive activities including weekly theme nights:

- Every Night We Are Open: Free pictures with Santa from 6-9pm.

- Tuesday's: Toy Drive Tuesdays -Toys collected will benefit families across multiple programs within CAP, including Thrive to Five, Teen ELECT, and our DVS Safe House

- Wednesday's: Wet Nose Wednesdays presented by Subaru

- Thursday's: Take pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8pm. Sponsored by GloFiber

- Friday's: Take pictures with a Holiday Character

- Saturday's: Read stories with Mrs. Claus from 6-9pm.

- Sunday's: Free Gift Wrapping from 6-9pm.

For more information please visit the Lancaster Barnstormers website https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/christmas-tree- lane/

