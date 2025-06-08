CHIP ALERT 20-Year-Old Manaka Matsukubo Chips the Goalkeeper to Score this Beauty! #nwsl

June 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video













