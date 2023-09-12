Chinooks Announce 2023 Team Awards

September 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks have awarded four players with end of the season team honors. Adam Cootway (Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year), Joey Spence (Offensive Player of the Year), Matt Mueller (Pitcher of the Year) and Gradin Taschner (Mr. Chinook).

Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) has been named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Cootway appeared in 47 games this season and was with the team for the entire 2023 season. He put his cannon of arm to good use in right field and ended the season with a .989 field percentage.

Adam would end this summer with a .254 batting average and a .400 OBP.

Joey Spence (Notre Dame) was selected for the Offensive Player of the Year award. The West Bend native in his second year with the Chinooks appeared in 46 games and ended the season with a .240 batting average. He collected 44 hits, 22 runs, 6 HR's, and 41 RBI's.

Matt Mueller (Gonzaga) was awarded the Pitcher of the Year awarded. The Brookfield native in his second year with the Chinooks made 7 appearances, 5 which were starts. He ended the season with a 1-2 record and a 2.88 ERA. Mueller was also selected and appeared in the Northwoods League All-Star Game this past July.

Gradin Taschner was selected for the Mr. Chinook award. The Mr. Chinook Award goes to the player who the organization feels showed the most hustle, passion, determination, a great work ethic, and was an ideal teammate. And someone who was great with our fan base.

Team awards are voted on by the coaching staff and front office staff. Congrats to our 2023 team award winners.

