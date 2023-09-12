Rockford Rivets Announce Will Oberg as Manager for the 2024 Season

September 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are excited to welcome back Will Oberg, formerly the hitting coach, and promote him to the position of manager for the upcoming 2024 season. This announcement comes after a highly successful 2023 season where the Rivets set a franchise record with 45 wins. Will Oberg's exceptional leadership, deep baseball knowledge, and unwavering passion for the team makes him the ideal leader for the Rivets in 2024.

Oberg's journey with the Rockford Rivets began as part of the coaching staff in 2023, a season that will be remembered for its historic achievements. Under his guidance, the team achieved outstanding results, showcasing his natural leadership qualities.

Oberg's own baseball journey is impressive. He recently concluded a successful baseball career at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). During his time at UIS, Oberg was a vital member of the university's esteemed baseball team. His experience at UIS, where he played under the guidance of Rockford's Head Coach Vinny Tornincasa, who also served as Oberg's batting coach, provided him with invaluable insights into the game.

His collegiate journey took him through various institutions, including Eastern Michigan University and Heartland Community College. These experiences not only honed his playing skills but also gave him a comprehensive perspective on baseball, enriching his knowledge and prowess.

Oberg's background, comprising playing experience under skilled coaches and a diverse educational journey, positions him as a valuable asset to the Rockford Rivets. His passion for the sport and unwavering commitment to player development make him an ideal fit for the team's coaching staff.

As the 2023 season unfolds, the Rockford Rivets eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Will Oberg will have on the team's performance and the growth of their players.

Steve Malliet, General Manager of the Rockford Rivets, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to have Will continue the winning tradition that was established this year under Vinny's leadership. Will's involvement in the community and his ability to connect with people make him a fantastic representative of our team. We can't wait to see what Will brings to the table for 2024 and continues the upward path of the Rockford Rivets with his leadership and love for the game."

The Rockford Rivets eagerly anticipate the 2024 season under Will Oberg's leadership, building on the successes of the past and looking ahead to a promising future.

