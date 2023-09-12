Battle Creek Battle Jacks Name Ben Harley as New Field Manager for 2024 Season

September 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are excited to announce that Ben Harley has been named as the new Field Manager for the 2024 season. Currently, Harley is the Head Coach at Centralia College in Centralia, WA where he is entering his fifth year with the program. During his time at Centralia, they have moved 38 players on to four-year schools and have increased their win total every season. The 2023 spring season saw the program win its most games since 1985. Coach Harley is also no stranger to the Northwoods League. He previously served as the Pitching Coach for the Kalamazoo Growlers where he was a part of the championship team in 2022 while also setting a franchise win record in 2023.

"First off, I want to thank Chris Clark for all his contributions to our organization the past two seasons," said Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith. "The Northwoods League not only develops players, but it also develops coaches. We wish him the best of luck as he starts his new role at Northwood University. With that being said, we could not be more excited to welcome Coach Harley to the Battle Jacks. I've known Ben for a few years due to my time in Kalamazoo. He not only has a proven track record of winning, but also a proven record of developing players. He is going to help us tremendously as it pertains to recruiting and growing the baseball side of our organization. Fans can expect a team that is going to compete for a championship for the 2024 season and beyond."

"I am very excited to join the Battle Creek franchise this next summer," said Battle Jacks Manager, Ben Harley. "We can't wait to bring an entertaining style of baseball to MCCU Field and put out a product the fans can be proud of! My family and I can't wait to be part of the Battle Creek community on and off the field next summer. We look forward to seeing everyone out at the ballpark." Prior to becoming the Head Coach at Centralia College, Coach Harley spent time as a Youth Academy Coordinator at Driveline Baseball and had stints coaching high school baseball in the state of Oregon. In his off time from baseball, Coach Harley enjoys spending time with his wife Haleigh and his two kids Harper and Clayton.

To get in contact with Coach Harley or inquire about playing for the Battle Jacks, please email manager@battlejacksbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 12, 2023

Battle Creek Battle Jacks Name Ben Harley as New Field Manager for 2024 Season - Battle Creek Battle Jacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.