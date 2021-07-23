Chiefs Hold off Furious Rally to Down River Bandits

PEORIA, Ill. -- The Chiefs took a five-run lead into the bottom of the ninth and ultimately stranded the tying-run at third base to hold off first-place Quad Cities 5-4 Thursday night. Cory Thompson secured the final out and picked up his second save of the season.

The game was scoreless into the fourth inning, when the Chiefs struck for a pair of runs. With one out in the frame, Chandler Redmond hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season and gave Peoria the early advantage. Three batters later, Francisco Hernandez smashed a double to center field that scored Leandro Cedeno to make it 2-0. Hernandez paced the Chiefs with three hits on the night.

Peoria starter Nick Trogrlic-Iverson was lifted after just four innings of work this evening. The right-hander did not allow a run over 55 pitches.

In the sixth, Peoria played add-on. With the bases loaded and just one away, Cristhian Longa blooped a single into right field that plated Cedeno and Zade Richardson. In the eighth inning, Richardson and Cedeno again teamed up. After a one-out walk to Cedeno, Richardson doubled off the top of the left field fence and scored Cedeno all the way from first base. Cedeno scored three times this evening, tying a career-high. The slugger also walked three times, a new single-game high.

After Enmanuel Solano and Fabian Blanco combined for four shutout frames in relief, Freddy Pacheco was handed the ball for the ninth. The first three men of the inning reached and an RBI groundout made it 5-1. With two outs in the frame, Nick Loftin doubled to right-center to cut the deficit to 5-3. Thompson was then summoned from the bullpen to face Tucker Bradley, who also doubled, to separate the teams by a single run.

With the winning-run at the plate, Thompson dispatched Maikel Garcia on a curveball to close the door and finish the ballgame. The Chiefs snapped a 10-game road losing streak with the victory and snatched up their first road triumph since June 25.

The series continues tomorrow from Modern Woodmen Park. Connor Lunn will start for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

