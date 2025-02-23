Chicago Stasr Update on Defender Natalia Kuikka

CHICAGO - The Finland Women's National Team provided the following update on defender, Natalia Kuikka, who was with the team participating in the 2025 UEFA Nations League tournament:

"Towards the end of the Nations League match against Serbia on Friday, Natalia suffered an anterior knee sprain. Luckily, her ACL structures showed to be intact. The injury will keep Natalia out from the upcoming match against Hungary and so she will travel back to her club on Sunday."

The Chicago Stars will fully support Natalia as she recovers and look forward to having her rejoin the team.

