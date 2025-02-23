Kansas City Current Take on Racing Louisville FC in First Preseason Match in Florida

February 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The 2025 exhibition season kicked off for the Kansas City Current as the club faced Racing Louisville FC in Bradenton, Florida for a closed-door scrimmage today. Current forwards Debinha and Mary Long scored in the club's opening preseason match.

"It was great to see all the players on the field against a different opponent," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "It's always good to see where we at, especially at this time of the preseason, because we still have a little bit of time before the first game to fix things and improve."

A variety of players on the rosters saw playing time during the 80-minute match. The action was back and forth throughout the game, with both teams trying to find the net.

Off a throw-in from defender Izzy Rodriguez, Debinha recovered a loose ball after an errant touch from a Louisville defender and, after a few touches, fired a long-range strike that soared into the top right corner of the net in the 32nd minute.

"I was excited for that and for the work that we are putting in here for this whole preseason," said Debinha. "We have so much fun, and it's hard work, but we see good things that are coming from it so I'm so excited for the first game."

Following a foul in the 65th minute, Long scored directly from a free kick with a low, curled strike that found the bottom left of the goal. Long says she embraces the growing opportunity that comes with her first preseason match as a professional.

"It's really good to finally get to play against another NWSL team," said Long. "It's a lot of fun and makes me really excited for the season."

The KC Current squad remains in Florida through March 2, before returning to Kansas City to prepare for the start of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season. The Current will wrap up the preseason slate on March 2 against Chicago Stars FC. The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

