Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2024

August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun outlast the Chicago Sky in the final seconds of the 4Q to pick up the 82-80 dub

Marina Mabrey led the way with 24 PTS on 9-13 FG and 5-7 3PT!

