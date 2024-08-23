Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Connecticut Sun outlast the Chicago Sky in the final seconds of the 4Q to pick up the 82-80 dub
Marina Mabrey led the way with 24 PTS on 9-13 FG and 5-7 3PT!
