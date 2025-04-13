Chicago Sky Acquire 2025 No. 11 Overall Draft Pick from Minnesota

April 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team acquired the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In exchange, Chicago and Minnesota agreed to extinguish Minnesota's right to swap the team's own 2026 first-round draft pick.

In order to move up to the No. 7 pick that was used to select Angel Reese in last year's draft, the Sky sent the rights to swap 2026 picks with Minnesota as part of the trade package. Now, Minnesota will hold the Sky's 2026 draft pick without having to swap their own as the Sky obtain another first-round pick in the 2025 class.

"We believe the 2025 draft class is deep and we're excited about the flexibility we obtain by acquiring another first-round pick this year," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "The No. 11 pick represents another route to improve our roster."

The Sky now hold the following draft picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft: No. 10 overall (first round), No. 11 overall (first round), No. 16 overall (second round), No. 22 overall (second round).

In 2026, the Sky hold the rights to swap Phoenix's first-round pick with Connecticut's. Chicago also holds two second-round picks and one third-round pick in next year's class.

Chicago receives:

2025 First Round Pick (No. 11 overall) - From Minnesota

Minnesota receives:

2026 First Round Pick - From Chicago (Originally held rights to swap own pick for Chicago's)

