Chicago Red Stars Earn Second Draw of the Season with 2-2 Result Against Kansas City

June 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars played to a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current in a hard-fought battle tonight. Forward Mallory Swanson scored the opening goal for the club and assisted on the game-tying goal scored by fellow U.S. national teamer, Sam Staab.

KEY MOMENTS:

5' Chicago's Cari Roccaro finds Sarah Griffith at the top of Kansas City's 18-yard box. Griffith recives the ball, turns and sends a through ball to a charging Mallory Swanson, who in turn avoids a defender and takes a strike that opens the scoreline, 0-1 Chicago

15' Kansas City's forward finds the ball at the top of Chicago's 18-yard box, takes a shot that almost catches Chicago's Alyssa Naeher off guard, but the skilled keeper adjusts in time to make a stop

33' Kansas City's Chewinga goes on a breakaway with only Naeher in her way. The goalkeeper's veteran experience gets put on display one more time as she gets her body in the way to disrupt the shot and clear the danger.

52' Kansas City send a corner kick into Chicago's 18-yard box. Naeher comes out to punch the ball away and clear the danger, but a few players get in her way and disrupt her momentum allowing for a Kansas City player to receive the ball and tie the match with their shot, 1-1

58' A mistake from Chicago's backline allows Kansas City to find Chewinga alone at the top of the 18-yard box and the forward makes Chicago pay, 2-1 Kansas City

90' Mallory Swanson delivers a corner kick into Kansas City's 18-yard box that cleanly finds the head of defender, Sam Staab, and her header finds the back of the net to tie the match for the Red Stars, 2-2

GAME NOTES:

Mallory Swanson's goal tonight is the forward's 20th goal for Chicago and the 30th of her career

Swanson's goal in the 5th minute is the second goal for Chicago in the first 10 minutes of a match. Both achieved by the club on the road

Swanson now has three matches this season with a goal and an assist for the Red Stars

Sam Staab recorded her first goal for the Red Stars tonight. The defender now has one goal and two assists so far this season

Sarah Griffith earned her first assist of the season tonight with her assist on Swanson's goal

Chicago's goal in the 5th minute is the earliest goal conceded by Kansas City this season

Rookie, Bea Franklin, made her first professional start tonight

Sam Staab has now scored one goal in every year she's played in the NWSL

Next Game

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars June 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CT at WakeMed Soccer Park

Goals by Half

1 2 F

KC 0 2 2

CHI 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

KC: 51' Bia Zaneratto, 58' Temwa Chawinga (Debinha)

CHI: 5' Mallory Swanson (Sarah Griffith), 90' Sam Staab (Mallory Swanson)

Disciplinary Report

KC: 72' Hallie Mace (Yellow Card)

CHI: 90+3' Chardonnay Curran (Yellow Card)

Lineups

KC: Adrianna Franch, Izzy Rodriguez, Stine Ballisager, Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace, Vanessa DiBernardo (Claire Hutton), Debinha (Alex Pfeiffer), Lo'eau LaBonta (Desiree Scott), Michelle Cooper (Ellis Wheeler), Temwa Chawinga, Bia Zaneratto (Claire Lavogez)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tatumn Milazzo, Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Hannah Anderson, Bea Franklin (Shea Groom), Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro, Mallory Swanson, Penelope Hocking (Chardonnay Curran), Sarah Griffith (Jameese Joseph)

