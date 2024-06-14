Racing Louisville Announces Two Roster Moves Ahead of NJ/NY Gotham Matchup

Racing Louisville announced a pair of moves ahead of the team's 12 p.m. Saturday matchup against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany has been placed on the 45-day disabled list and will undergo a procedure Friday to clean damage from chronic patellar tendinosis in her left knee.

Rookie goalkeeper Madison White signed a two-year contract with the club. The 22-year-old White will be available for selection against Gotham.

"We are wishing Liv a speedy recovery and will be supporting her through the process," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "In this industry, you never know when opportunities present themselves, and I know Madi will prepare herself to the best of her ability. This will be a good experience for her that will help her continue to grow."

A fourth-round NWSL Draft pick in January, White joined Racing as the club's fourth goalkeeper through preseason. She traveled with the team to The Women's Cup Colombia and played in several exhibitions and team scrimmages.

A Texas Tech grad, White was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023. She earned All-Big 12 honors three times and is the Red Raiders' all-time leader in goalkeeper wins (52) and shutouts (39). She was a collegiate teammate of Racing Louisville forward Kirsten (Davis) Wright.

"I'm so excited to be signing my first professional contract with Racing Louisville," White said. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to represent this club and this city. See you all at Lynn Family Stadium!

The 25-year-old Sekany is in her second year with Racing as part of the club's talented goalkeeping corps alongside Katie Lund and Jordyn Bloomer.

The former University of Washington star, who bested U.S. Women's National Team legend Hope Solo for the program's all-time-best goals-against average, has not yet made a regular season appearance for Racing, but she came on in the second half of the TWC Colombia semifinal to seal a shutout and win over America de Calí.

"I am so thankful to my teammates, the Racing staff and U of L Health for all of their support and care throughout this process," Sekany said. "I'm looking forward to being back on the pitch and better than ever soon!"

