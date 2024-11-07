Chicago Hounds Sign 21-Year-Old Canadian Center Noah Flesch

November 7, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Hounds' infusion of Canadian talent continues with the club's latest signing. The team announced today they agreed to terms with 21-year-old center Noah Flesch. The exciting prospect is the younger brother of Hounds' forward Mason Flesch, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 MLR campaign, culminating in a Second Team All-Pro nod. The Hounds hope to get a similar impact from their latest addition.

The 6'2", 207-pound center is an ascending prospect but has already begun to show promise at the next level. Canada head coach Kingsley Jones included Noah in the wider training group for their 2024 Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

After impressing as a training squad player during the PNC, Jones recalled the center to the Canada traveling squad for their autumn test series. His stock continued to rise and Flesch earned a place in the starting roster for this weekend's game against Chile. Noah will take the field at inside center while his older brother, Mason, gets the nod at lock in the No. 5 shirt.

Before his first foray into test rugby, Flesch spent four years with the Pacific Pride program. Per Rugby Canada's website, the Academy is a high-performance program aimed at preparing young, emerging Canadian players for professional rugby at the highest level. The team competes in the British Columbia Rugby Premier League. Noah's immersion into a fulltime, high performance environment from a young age should ease the transition into his first Major League Rugby season.

The Hounds' midfield is shaping into one of the deeper position groups on the roster as we get closer to the 2025 season. Chicago recently announced the signing of Premiership centurion Ollie Devoto. The club also inked Bryce Campbell, coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, to a contract extension.

To date, the Chicago Hounds confirmed the following player transactions:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

