Ian Watson Joins Seattle Seawolves as Assistant Coach

November 7, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to announce a significant addition to their coaching team: Ian Watson, a renowned rugby league figure, joins as the new Assistant Coach. Known for elevating teams with his strategic insights, Watson brings fresh energy and extensive experience to the Seawolves as he makes his debut in Major League Rugby (MLR).

With over two decades in professional rugby, Ian Watson has built a legacy as both a player and a coach. Originally from Salford, Greater Manchester, Watson began his career on the field, representing teams like Salford Reds and Leigh Centurions in the rugby league. His skills as a scrum-half and hooker, along with his goal-kicking precision, made him a standout player.

Watson is also a celebrated Wales international, holding the record for the most caps until recently. His career across multiple clubs showcased his resilience and skill, and transitioning to coaching allowed him to guide teams like the Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants to significant achievements in the Super League.

As a coach, Watson quickly made a name for himself. He transformed the Salford Red Devils into formidable contenders, leading them to the 2019 Super League Grand Final against St Helens and the 2020 Challenge Cup Final against Leeds. His tenure at Huddersfield Giants further established him as a coach capable of taking underdog teams to new heights.

"Moving from rugby league to rugby union is a very interesting and significant challenge, but after speaking to Allen about the club, staff, players, and the MLR, I felt it was an opportunity and experience I couldn't miss. I'm very excited to join such an ambitious and quality organization in the Seattle Seawolves." - Ian Watson

For Watson, joining the Seattle Seawolves marks an exciting new chapter. His enthusiasm for Major League Rugby and alignment with the Seawolves' ambitious vision underscores his passion for building competitive teams.

Watson's extensive rugby league experience provides a unique perspective that will enhance the Seawolves' strategy and gameplay. His coaching style emphasizes resilience, tactical strength, and a winning mentality-qualities that are set to inspire both the team and its fans. With Watson on board, the Seawolves are poised to bring more intensity and strategic depth to the upcoming season.

"It's wonderful to welcome Ian as Assistant Coach, with responsibility for our backs and team defense. It's clear from working with him this week in the UK that he's a quality coach. I'm excited for the impact he'll have with the team. We welcome Ian, his wife Samantha, and daughters Phoebe and Scarlet to the Seawolves Family." - Head Coach Allen Clarke

As the MLR season approaches, fans can look forward to an exciting journey with Watson guiding the Seawolves. From strategic plays to fostering a strong team culture, his influence is set to resonate both on and off the pitch.

