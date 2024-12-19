Chicago Hounds Announce Signing of 25-Year-Old Australian Prop

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today the signing of Australian prop Liam Fletcher. The 6'2", 260 pound Brisbane native makes the move to Chicago after spending the previous two seasons with Brothers Rugby Club in the Queensland Premier League.

Fletcher, 25 years old, began climbing the ranks of Australian rugby back in 2016, when he captained both the Capricornia Schools Under-17s program and the Central Queensland Bushrangers U17 team. Impressive performances with those two teams led to more representative opportunities for the prop, who earned selection to the Queensland Junior Gold U17 team.

In 2017, Fletcher joined the Western Force academy system and immediately became a leader in the clubhouse. He was named the Force's U20 captain and U19 co-captain. His continued ascension earned him a spot in the Australian U20 Player of National Interest pool.

From 2020 through 2022, Fletcher signed with Souths Rugby Club. Both Chris Latham, Chicago Hounds' Head Coach, and Todd Dammers, Hounds' Forward Coach, both have longstanding ties to the club. He was named MVP and the Queensland Premier League's most valuable player.

Prior to the 2023 season, Fletcher joined Brothers Rugby Club, making an immediate impact upon his arrival. The prop helped lead Brothers to back-to-back Hospital Cup Championships in 2023 and 2024. This was the first team to win consecutive titles since the Canberra Vikings accomplished the feat between 2001-2003.

The acquisition adds even more fire power to the Chicago Hounds' 2025 front row. The Hounds recently signed loosehead prop Faka'osi Pifeleti, a MLR veteran with over 70 appearances and 49 starts across his seven years in the league. Georgian international Zurab Zhvania, a key signing last offseason, is slated to return to the Hounds after suffering a lower body injury in week five against the Seattle Seawolves. The trio is expected to compete for the loosehead prop minutes when preseason training camp begins in the coming weeks.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

