RFCLA Add to Front Row Depth with Two

December 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Former Randwick front rowers Declan Leaney and Cronan Gleeson are reuniting on the field for RFCLA.

The pair both played under RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles at Sydney's Randwick club, raising the Shute Shield for the Galloping Greens in 2023.

Leaney proved himself as a strong game-finisher for Randwick, often bringing valuable energy off the bench late in games.

He showed his toughness in the 2023 Shute Shield decider, entering the game after an early injury and playing through an injury himself, that was ultimately diagnosed as syndesmosis.

A move to the MLR will be a maiden professional opportunity for Leaney, and Hoiles said

"Declan is a freakish front-rower - he breaks the line, busts tackles - but he's never had that full-time rugby opportunity," he said.

Declan Leany in possession against the British and Irish Lions. Photo: Getty Images "He's literally been rushing from building sites to get to training, so to get him into a professional environment, it's exciting to think about the potential he could reach."

Leaney said he was thrilled for the learning opportunity that RFCLA provided him.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to compete in a growing rugby scene, especially in a city like LA where there's such a diverse mix of talent and experiences," he said.

"I'm also looking forward to the high level of competition in the MLR. This is my first full-time professional contract and hopefully, it's the chance to be part of a team that can bring home silverware at season's end.

"The team's culture, new training facilities, and the chance to learn from experienced players and coaches will also be a huge bonus."

Gleeson, 31, has clocked up a number of seasons in the MLR, previously playing in the competition during the COVID pandemic, before spending some time in Sydney with Randwick.

Before his American foray, Gleeson worked his way through the Irish pathways system, included in the Munster squad.

Cronan Gleeson takes hit while wrapping arm around the ball to stop Miami Sharks' forward momentum. Photo: Getty Images "Cronan has a good understanding of the game and he gets through good minutes," Hoiles said.

"We've intentionally chased some young guys but we're always thinking about making sure we link them up with players like Cronan, players who have runs on the board from different countries."

