Chicago Fire FC II Cap off Road Trip with Draw at New England Revolution II

August 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II battle New England Revolution II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II battle New England Revolution II(Chicago Fire FC II)

Foxborough, Mass. - Chicago Fire FC II (8-7-8-5, 37 points) earned a 1-1 draw at New England Revolution II (4-15-4-3, 19 points) Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium. Omari Glasgow opened the scoring three minutes into the match with his fourth goal of the year, while Patrick Los recorded four saves in another solid appearance.

Seeking their first win on the road since June, the Fire immediately struck to open the match. Glasgow dribbled through traffic on the right to find a space at the top of the box in the third minute, before lashing a well-placed shot off his far post and into the goal. The goal marked the Guyanese winger's fourth goal of the year, as well as Javier Casas' first assist of 2024.

Chicago pushed forward looking to double the lead, but New England would instead strike back before the half hour mark. After a recovery in the midfield, Marcos Dias found a pocket of space at the top of the Fire box. The Revolution forward rifled the equalizer home, tallying his seventh goal of the season to give his side the momentum.

The Fire were able to stem the tide through the remainder of the match, earning a point and sending the match to a shootout. Despite a favorable coin flip, the visitors missed two kicks in the contest. A perfect shootout ensued for the Revolution, and the home side came away with an additional point.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

New England Revolution II 1 (4) : 1 (2) Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Glasgow (4) (Casas 1) (WATCH) 3'

NE - Dias (7) (WATCH) 28'

Shootout:

Chicago Fire FC II: Poreba (saved), Soudan (scored), Koffi (scored), Glasgow (saved)

New England Revolution II: Dias (scored), Tiago (scored), Klein (scored), Akanyirige (scored)

Discipline:

CHI - Nagle (Yellow Card) 26'

CHI - Glasgow (Yellow Card) 40'

NE - Kinner (Red Card Ejection) 79'

CHI - Diouf (Yellow Card) 85'

NE - Fry (Yellow Card) 89'

CHI - Koffi (Yellow Card) 89'

CHI - Diouf (Second Yellow Card, Red Card Ejection) 90+2'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Rochester, D Diouf, D Shannon, D Richards (Koffi, 45'), M Osorio (Shokalook, 60'), M Nagle, M Oregel, Jr. (Soudan, 80'), M Casas; F Glasgow, F Poreba (capt.)

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Pfrommer, D Held, D Granda, M Norkett, M Calle

New England Revolution II: GK Gunn, D Fry (Akanyirige, 90+1'), D Tiago, D Kinner, D Quiñónes (Oliveira, 58'), M Klein, M Borovic, M Maciel (McIntosh, 45'), F Diarbian (Bjelajac, 90+1'), F Dias, F Bolma (Emehri, 90+1')

Substitutes not used: GK Weinstein, D Al-Hasnawi, F Bueno

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 22 / 13

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 83.7% / 83%

Saves: 2 / 4

Corners: 9 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 18

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 54.9% / 45.1%

Referee: Kyle Averill

Assistant Referee 1: Patrick Slane

Assistant Referee 2: Alexandru Focea

4th Official: Justin Saporito

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.