Real Monarchs Draw at Minnesota United FC 2

August 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BLAINE, Minnesota - Real Monarchs (6-12-5, 22pts, 12th West) draw 2-2 against Minnesota United FC 2 (5-15-3, 21pts, 14th West) falling (4;3) in a shootout to decide the extra point.

Real Monarchs scored the opening goal in the second match between it and MNUFC 2 this season. In the 21st minute Aiden Hezarkhani tapped in his second goal of his rookie season receiving a ball from Noel Caliskan inside the six-yard box. Caliskan logged his team-leading fifth assist during the sequence.

In the 29th minute Omar Alba was shown an immediate red, his second of the year after clipping MNUFC 2 attacker Jordan Adebayo-Smith. Mark Lowry's squad would finish the final hour of regulation with 10-men.

Two-unanswered goals put the hosts up by one with 12 minutes of play remaining.

Goalkeeper Will Mackay made a professional career high nine saves, including three key saves to keep the Monarchs in the match.

In his 20th career game with the Monarchs, Real Sale Lake's Jaziel Orozco opened up his Real Monarch's scoring account. Zavier Gozo logged his third goal contribution of the season playing a ball across the goalline finding Orozco for the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

The match was even at the end of regulation, holding at 2 a piece. Each team entered the shootout looking for a second point on the day. A pair of saves from Kai Zeruhn and a miss off the crossbar from the Monarchs kept the extra point in Minnesota as MNUFC2 reigned victorious winning the shootout 4;3.

SLC 2 : 2 MIN

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Noel Caliskan) 21': Receiving a through ball from Daron Iskendarian on the touchline, Caliskan dribbled into the box with little pressure in front of him. As Caliskan neared the six-yard-box he placed the ball across the six to Hezarkhani who was coming up to the far post, unmanned. A long slide to reach the ball and a simple tap across the line sealed the Monarchs first goal of the match.

MIN: Anthony Markanich (Jordan Adebayo-Smith) 43': Anthony Markanich began his goal-scoring play by dancing with the ball just outside of the penalty box, trying to find a way around Erik Holt who was blocking his path to goal. Enrique Nieves made himself available in the midfield to receive a pass and tried to force his way across the Monarch back line. Holt denied his attempted drive and deflected it back to Markanich where he was able to skim past the Monarch defenders and hit it low and hard to the far post, out of Mackay's reach.

MIN: Zarek Valentin (Unassisted) 77': A foul on the Monarch side gave Minnesota a free kick just outside of the box. Justin Arias delivered the ball to Finn McRobb at the back post who took two low shots that were both deflected out into the scramble. Britton Fischer handled the final deflection choosing to shoot, Mackay got his hands onto the ball deflecting it to Zarek Valentin who was easily able to tap it across the line.

SLC: Jaziel Orozco (Zavier Gozo) 83': Caliskan directed the Monarch's corner kick perfectly to the six-yard-line where Keller Storlie waited, with a Minnesotan defender in front of him. Storlie managed to get a powerful shot off but was deflected out and away to an unsuspecting Gozo at the top of the box. Gozo took this space to drive into the endline drawing out the MNUFC2 goalkeeper, creating a pocket in behind. Multiple Monarch players found this pocket, Orozco was the one to get a foot on the ball and put away the late equalizer.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

SLC: #92 Noel Caliskan: Make

MIN: #99 Smith: Saved

SLC: #42 Keller Storlie: Saved

MIN: #95 Nieves: Make

SLC: #70 Sebastian Joffre: Make

MIN: #42 Arias: Saved

SLC: #20 Erik Holt: Crossbar

MIN: #57 Randell: Make

SLC: #72 Zavier Gozo: Make

MIN: #13 Markanich: Make

SLC: #40 Omar Marquez: Saved

MIN: #59 Farris: Make

Minnesota United FC 2 win (4;3)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-4-2): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva, Zach Farnsworth, Erik Holt ©, Omar Alba; Daron Iskenderian (Sebastian Joffre, 70), Noel Caliskan, Jaziel Orizco, Aiden Hezarkhani (Keller Storlie, 33); Jordan Peruzza (Zavier Gozo, 58), Owen Anderson (Omar Marquez, 58)

Subs not used: Beni Redzic, Fernando Delgado, Nicholas Ovalle

Minnesota United FC 2 (3-1-4-2): Kai Zeruhn; Finn McRobb (John Anderson Farris, 79), Zarek Valentin, Hugo Bacharach (Dominic Mawing, 54); Moses Nyeman (Justin Arias, 54); Anthony Markanich, Enrique Nieves, Aidan Martinez (William Schmidt, 88), Britton Fischer; Jordan Adebayo-Smith, A. Randell

Subs not used: Tamer Ibsais, Giovanni Cruz, F. Montali, R. Nyembwe, G. Price

Stats Summary: SLC / MIN

Shots: 15 / 17

Shots on Goal: 6 / 11

Saves: 9 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 8

Fouls: 4 / 16

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Erik Holt (Yellow Card, 27), Omar Alba (Red Card, 29), Zach Farnsworth (Yellow Card, 40), 12 total fouls

MIN: Finn McRobb (Yellow Card, 75), Anthony Markanich (Yellow Card, 90), 11 total fouls

