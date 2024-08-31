RSL Dominant in 2-0 Home Victory Over New England

August 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (13-6-8, 47 Pts, 3rd West) defeated New England Revolution 2-0 in front of an eighth consecutive sold-out crowd (20,475) at America First Field to snap a two-game MLS losing streak. The three-pointer marks the first league victory for RSL since July 6 and the first clean sheet since June 15, with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's squad featuring the debut of recent signing Dominik Marczuk and the first starts for new acquisitions Lachlan Brook and Javain Brown.

Coming out for the first 45 on Kick Childhood Cancer Night, RSL was absolutely dominant in every phase of the game, Mastroeni's XI highlighted by a bevy of faces fresh to the Beehive State. The Claret-and-Cobalt, creating chances left and right in the early stages, nearly got on the board in the 30' with a Braian Ojeda score that would be called back for offside. Then, with the halftime whistle looming, Anderson Julio manufactured an individual goal out of thin air at the 45+3' mark to put his squad ahead. Heading into the locker room up 1-0, RSL held the clear advantage in shots (12-3), shots on target (7-1) and expected goals (1.8-0.2)

Coming out for the second 45, RSL was clearly on the hunt to extend its advantage, breaking through at the 56' mark when Philip Quinton scored his first career RSL goal with a one-time half volley, the 6'6'' providing RSL's second centerback goal of the season (Brayan Vera, July 17). From there it would be smooth sailing for Real, finishing out the affair with a 20-8 shots advantage and 2.7-0.7 expected goals disparity.

Captain Justen Glad was a bright spot in the defense, finishing his night with 36 passes at a 94.7% accuracy rate and making a handful of crucial interventions as the last man back. Also making an impact was summer DP signing Diogo Gonçalves in the attacking midfield, the Portuguese maestro collecting a match-high four key passes and a shot on target in his 90 minutes. 19-year-old Gavin Beavers was solid in net, making two saves en route to his third clean sheet in eight MLS matches this year. The goose egg marks the first RSL clean sheet since June 15 and the first at home since May 27.

RSL next continues the hunt for hardware in two weeks, on Saturday, September 14 in Houston for a matchup with familiar foes Houston Dynamo, returning for back-to-back games at America First Field on Wed., Sept. 18 (DAL) and Sat., Sept. 21 (POR).

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL - 45+3' - Anderson Julio (Unassisted): With New England passing along the backline to begin their buildup, the Real Salt Lake attack rabidly pressed high up the pitch. Receiving the ball on the right, a New England defender's touch was loose as Diogo Gonçalves flew in to win the ball. Gonçalves's pressure forced an ill-advised pass backwards to the goal as the defender panicked, Anderson Julio realizing the opportunity to reach the ball. Julio, showing off his world-class speed, beat the goalkeeper to the ball, rounding him and regaining possession to collect himself before slotting home the uncontested finish and eventual game-winner.

NE - 56' - Philip Quinton (Braian Ojeda): After Diego Luna won a threatening free kick deep on the left side of the attacking third, Gonçalves stood over the ball preparing to provide service to the crowded box. Hitting it with his preferred right, Gonçalves curled a pacey ball to the near side of the box for Braian Ojeda, the Paraguayan swiss army knife pulling off an impressive first-touch heel chop to switch play to the far side of the box. Perfectly positioned and waiting for the ball, centerback Philip Quinton wound up and uncorked a first-time shot on the half volley with his left foot, his downward strike taking a slight deflection off a Revolution defender before finding the back of the net for his debut RSL score.

NOTES FROM RSL 2 : 0 NE

RSL earns first league victory since July 6, first clean sheet since June 15 and first home clean sheet since May 27 - the home shutout drought beginning on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Labor Day weekend.

With his shutout tonight, 19-year-old GK Gavin Beavers became just the third goalkeeper in MLS history to win at least five games as a teenager in a single season. RSL is 5-2-1 with three clean sheets in his eight league matches this season.

Recent signings Lachlan Brook and Javain Brown make the starting XI for the first time in their RSL careers, one week after their debuts, Brook starting for the first time in MLS. Additionally, recent signee Dominik Marczuk subbed on in the 62' to make his MLS/RSL debut, becoming the 12th debutant of 2024 and the 216th player in RSL's MLS history.

RSL sells out America First Field for the eighth consecutive match and ninth occasion in 13 home games this year across all competitions, packing a standing-room only crowd of 20,475 on Kick Childhood Cancer Night to celebrate the Club's annual Teddy Bear Toss festivities.

RSL defender Philip Quinton, signed from Columbus Crew in April, scored the first goal of his RSL career with a 56' half volley. The 6'6'' former Fighting Irish man (Notre Dame) making his 13th RSL appearance of the season in the 25th game of his MLS career.

FW Anderson Julio scores to open up the match, his solo 45+3' strike marking the seventh goal of his season and the 24th of his RSL career. Julio is now one goal shy of tying his single-season goals mark of eight set in 2021, his first season with the Club.

MF Braian Ojeda tallies an assist on Quinton's 56' goal, his fourth assist of the season and sixth total goal contribution.

LINEUPS -

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Gavin Beavers; Justen Glad ©; Philip Quinton; Javain Brown (Bode Hidalgo, 62'); Alexandros Katranis (Andrew Brody, 82'); Emeka Eneli; Braian Ojeda; Lachlan Brook (Dominik Marczuk, 62'); Diego Luna (Maikel Chang, 70'); Diogo Gonçalves; Anderson Julio (Matt Crooks, 70')

Subs not used: Zac MacMath, Benji Michel, Marcelo Silva, Griffin Dillon

New England Revolution (4-2-3-1): Aljaz Ivacic; Dave Romney; Xavier Arreaga; Nick Lima (Peyton Miller, 73'); Will Sands; Matthew Polster; Carles Gil ©; Emmanuel Boateng (Dylan Borrero, 54'); Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ian Harkes, 46'); Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vironi, 46'); Esmir Bajraktarevic (Luca Langoni, 57')

Subs not used: Jonathan Mensah, Nacho Gil, Tim Parker, Earl Edwards Jr.

Stats Summary: RSL / NE

Shots: 20 / 8

Shots on Goal: 10 / 2

Saves: 2 / 8

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Caution - 45+2')

NE: Nick Lima (Caution - 55')

