Chicago Dogs 2024 Tickets on Sale Today and Promotional Calendar Announced

April 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets are now available as of Thursday, April 11. The Chicago Dogs will play 50 home games at the state-of-the-art Impact Field in Rosemont, located at 9850 Balmoral Avenue, beginning with their home opener on Friday, May 10. The full 2024 game schedule can be found here.

On Opening Day, the Chicago Dogs will kick-off their seventh season with a Hawaiian Luau-themed celebration. Every fan in attendance will receive a custom Hawaiian shirt, and there will be live music, pre-game Hawaiian dance performances and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing:

Bleachers: $9

Outfield Reserve: $12

Infield Box: $16

Wintrust Home Plate Box: $25

Premium seating options are also available at Impact Field's Luxury Suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Season packages and group tickets can be purchased by calling 847-636-5450 or by visiting www.thechicagodogs.com.

Daily Specials:

Season-long daily specials for 2024 Chicago Dogs home games include:

-Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs and The Chicago Dogs play as the Chicago Wieners

-Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer and post-game fireworks presented by Miller Lite.

-Happy Fridays: Complimentary giveaway items for the first 1,500 fans. Happy hour from 5pm-6pm with live music and drink specials presented by Miller Lite.

-Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Jimmy Buffett, Elvis, Star Wars, St. Pat's Day, and many more, plus post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.

-Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn, $3 bottomless fountain drinks, pre-game catch on the field and autographs.

-Friends and Family Packs: four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to Caddyshack, starting at $48.

Celebratory Themed Games:

--Opening Night: May 10; Hawaiian shirt giveaway to all fans in attendance.

--Barbie/Princess Night: May 11; Post-game fireworks. Come dressed as your favorite princess.

--Mother's Day: May 12; Bring mom for pre-game catch on the field and player autographs. First 1,000 moms receive pink Dogs hat.

--Country Night: May 18; Come dressed in your favorite country gear. Post-game fireworks.

--Military Appreciation Day: May 28

--Bark at the Ballpark: May 31; bring your dog to the ballpark and participate in the pre-game parade. First 1,500 fans to receive dog bandana.

--Heroes & Villains Night: June 1; Come dressed as your favorite hero or villain. Post-game fireworks.

--Mardi Gras: June 15; Come dressed in your favorite Mardi Gras gear and participate in the pre-game parade. Post-game fireworks.

--Father's Day: June 16; Bring Dad for pre-game catch on the field and player autographs.

--Halloween: June 22; Trick or treat at Impact Field for those dressed in costume. Post-game fireworks.

--July 4: Fireworks extravaganza. Largest fireworks show of the year.

--Elvis Night: July 6; Celebrate the King of Rock-n-Roll with a pre-game and post-game tribute. Post-game fireworks.

--Jimmy Buffett: July 20; Come dressed in your favorite Parrot Head gear and celebrate a legend. Post-game fireworks.

--Squeeze's Birthday: August 3; Celebrate Squeeze's birthday at the ballpark. Post-game fireworks.

--Star Wars: August 17; Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character and participate in the pre-game parade. Post-game fireworks.

--St. Patrick's Day: August 24; Come dressed in green. Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Post-game fireworks.

--Bark at the Ballpark: August 27; bring your dog to the ballpark and participate in the pre-game parade.

For the full promotional calendar or for more information about the team, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team along on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for more information as well.

