CHEK and HarbourCats Combine for Broadcast Home Run

May 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Vancouver Islands' local television station and Victoria's top summer sports team are joining forces.

CHEK TV will air "HarbourCats in 30" after all home games played at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park this season. As the name suggests, it's a 30-minute highlight package that will follow the popular CHEK News at 10pm, with HarbourCats in 30 slated to start at 10:30pm.

This follows in the shoes of the popular "Royals in 30" that CHEK has aired during the winter WHL season.

"The HarbourCats are such an important part of summer on the Island, and we're proud to share that experience with an even wider audience," said Rob Germain, General Manager of CHEK Media. "HarbourCats in 30 captures all the excitement of the game and the spirit of the fans- delivered after every home game on CHEK TV, CHEK+, and CHEK's YouTube channel."

The HarbourCats play nearly every day in summer, this year starting on the road in Kelowna on May 30. The home opener is June 6, vs the cross-strait rival Port Angeles Lefties - the HarbourCats, before the playoffs, will play 60 games in 68 days, with 33 of those at home in Victoria, the familiar stadium on the corner of Caledonia and Vancouver.

"We are beyond excited to team up with our longtime friends at CHEK for these highlight shows, so more people can see our players perform and work to make the highest level," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "We are proud of the events we put on, and also our success on the field. Having eight of our players reach the Major Leagues in just 10 seasons is a credit to the community, our coaches and our staff."

CHEK was the first private television station in B.C. and is the first and only employee-owned TV station in North America, now celebrating nearly 70 years in the community and 15 years of being independently owned.

The HarbourCats debuted in 2013 and are the longest-operating baseball club in Victoria's history. Three times the team has made it to the final WCL playoff game, and in 2016 set the WCL record with a 19-game winning streak.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

HOST FAMILIES NEEDED! The HarbourCats are in need to host families for the 2025 season! If you would love to host a collegiate level athlete for three months this summer and become an integral part of the HarbourCats family, please contact Host Family Coordinator Cindy Kent at hostfamily@harbourcats.com. Compensation, grocery stipend and season tickets provided. More details HERE

PRE-SEASON MEET AND GREET! - The HarbourCats invite all fans to their 2025 Pre-Season Mixer on Tuesday, May 27th, from 5pm to 7pm at Mayfair Optometric Clinic at 3196 Douglas Street just opposite the intersection with Tolmie Avenue. Meet some of the players, coaches and our staff, grab some merchandise, high five Harvey and enjoy some beverages and snacks on us!







West Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

