HarbourCats in Urgent Need of Host Families for 2025

May 19, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, BC - With just a week before players start arriving for the 2025 season, the Victoria HarbourCats are still looking for summer homes for a number of their players and are making a broad appeal across the city for host families.

"If you have the space (or know someone who does) and can host a collegiate level athlete this summer, we would love to hear from you," said Cindy Kent, the HarbourCats Host Family Coordinator. "We are still looking for at least 10-15 homes for our players this summer."

If you are able to host, know someone who can, or would like more information on the Host Family program, please contact Cindy by e-mail ASAP at hostfamily@harbourcats.com.

Host families are an integral part of any summer-collegiate baseball team, and are the lifeblood the team's success. The HarbourCats roster is comprised of college athletes from across North America, who will all call Victoria home for two and a half months in the summer.

As a host family, you are providing a "home away from home" for your player(s) during the HarbourCats season. In return, you will gain a memorable summer experience and most likely, a long lasting friendship. Host families often refer to their players as an adopted member of their family, as you form a bond that will last far beyond the end of the season.

Players will be here from late May to, at the latest, August 14th, should the team make it to the West Coast League Championship. Almost half that time, players will be on the road when the team travels for games.

Details on other host family requirements and expectations can be found at https://harbourcats.com/billet-families/.

Compensation and perks for host families includes a cash stipend, grocery stipend and free season tickets, among other special events and offerings.

Once again, If you are able to host, or would like more information on the Host Family program, please contact Cindy ASAP by e-mail at hostfamily@harbourcats.com.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







