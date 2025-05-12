Cats Add Local Pitcher and "Big Papi" as a Catcher

VICTORIA, B.C. - Oliver Mabee always wanted to be a Victoria HarbourCat, and the former Victoria Eagles pitcher will get his chance.

Mabee, a local product, is completing his junior collegiate year so this is his last shot at playing at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico catcher Enrico Carrion doesn't want to be called Kiki or Enrico - the hard swinging right-handed bat wants to be known as "Big Papi" by HarbourCats fans.

The two players are part of five players announced today by Head Coach Todd Haney:

RHP Hudson Lance, Coastal Carolina, 5-10/180, R/R, Trinity, NC

RHP Robert Sanford, Paris JC, 6-1/195, R/R, Carrollton, TX

LHP Dillon Dibrell, Central Oklahoma, 6-0/190, L/L, Piedmont, OK

RHP Oliver Mabee, Nebraska-Omaha, 6-6/215, R/R, Victoria

C Enrico 'Big Papi' Carrion, University of Hawaii, 5-11/195, R/R, Puerto Rico

"We are always thrilled to add proven arms to our pitching staff" said Coach Haney. "We expect significant contributions from each of the pitchers announced today and Big Papi is a young, high energy catcher from Puerto Rico that we are excited to work with this summer."

Mabee is an Oak Bay grad who was a two-way collegiate baseball player at Trinidad State, now focusing on his mound work at Nebraska-Omaha. He has a 6.66 ERA in 15 appearances with UNO, striking out 26 batters in 25.2 innings. He played for Kamloops in the WCL last summer as an outfielder and hit .231 with five RBIs in 18 games for the NorthPaws.

Carrion will be a freshman at the University of Hawaii in fall, with a powerful bat and already developed strong defensive skills.

Lance, who did a lot of winning as a pitcher and with his high school program, has made five appearances as a freshman at a top college in Coastal Carolina.

Sanford is 2-2 with a save in 15 appearances at Paris (TX) Junior College in a very strong conference.

Dibrell, who played for Port Angeles in the WCL in 2022, has five strikeouts in three innings so far with Central Oklahoma, making the full transition from infielder to pitcher.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







