West Coast League Announces Partnership with MaxBP

May 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Today the West Coast League announced an exciting partnership with MaxBP, the industry leader in Fast Training for baseball and softball. This collaboration establishes MaxBP as the presenting partner of WCL Live, the league's video livestreaming platform. MaxBP will also be providing all WCL teams with advanced training solutions to accelerate player development.

"We're thrilled to welcome MaxBP as a key partner for our league," said Rob Neyer, Commissioner of the West Coast League. "This partnership will greatly improve our teams' training capabilities and player development resources."

As part of this partnership, MaxBP will serve as the presenting partner of the WCL's livestreaming platform, WCL Live. Additionally, every West Coast League team will utilize MaxBP Pro Machines during practices, pregame preparation and youth camps. These machines dramatically increase both the quality and quantity of reps essential for player development.

"The West Coast League represents some of the best summer baseball in North America, and we're excited to support these athletes' development journey," said Neil McConnell, Founder of MaxBP. "We want to eliminate what we call 'The Black Hole of Inefficient Training' and give players tools to develop faster with our Fast Training machines."

WCL fans can watch all league games, for no charge, on the MaxBP-presented streaming platform at https://wcleague.watch.pixellot.tv/ or its associated Google Play and iOS apps.

You can learn more about MaxBP's Fast Training solutions at www.maxbp.com.







West Coast League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.