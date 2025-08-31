Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and AV ALTA FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at CHI Memorial Stadium as the hosts extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches to remain top of the standings.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Concludes a Two Match Road Trip With a Clash Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Tormenta FC Dominates Forward Madison in 4-0 Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- WSC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw at Naples Saturday NightÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Put Four Past Charlotte in Rampant Win - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Three-Goal Second Half Sinks Charlotte against Portland - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Chattanooga Extends Unbeaten Streak, Downs Tormenta 2-0
- Michael Knapp to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Injury
- Red Wolves Return to the Top with Road Win in Texas
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Midfielder Matt Acosta
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Name Kimberly Smith as Chief Business Officer