Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and AV ALTA FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at CHI Memorial Stadium as the hosts extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches to remain top of the standings.







