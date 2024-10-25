Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington SC in Home Finale

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

This weekend will see the 2024 home finale at CHI Memorial Stadium between the Chattanooga Red Wolves and Lexington SC. The clubs have previously met in both league and Jägermeister Cup play with Lexington narrowly leading the match up with one goal wins on March 15th and May 25th. The Red Wolves grabbed an extra point on August 31st in the final round of the Jägermeister Cup following a three-hour rain delay and a lengthy ten rounds of penalty kicks that saw Lucas Coutinho and TJ Bush seal second point.

Chattanooga's last time out featured a close match against the Richmond Kickers on the road. With both teams eager for points in a close playoff race, the first half saw a back and forth contest between the sides. Stefan Lukic powered through several Kickers defenders and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper for the opening goal in the 16th minute. Richmond looked to formulate a response as the sides began to trade chances, with a majority of the home sides' coming from corner kicks. The Kickers eventually found an equalizer just before half time after a feed from a corner was headed down in front of Bush and the rebound put away for a 1-1 score.

The Red Wolves worked to take the lead and had several chances courtesy of Ropapa Mensah that narrowly missed. In the 71st minute, Richmond took the lead after Klaidi Cela took advantage of space in front of Bush to grab the go-ahead goal. Chattanooga continued to press as Bush joined the offensive efforts into second half stoppage time; however, they were unable to find a tying tally to force a draw.

Lexington closed out their season at home against Charlotte Independence in their penultimate match as a League One club before moving to USL Championship. Lexington got on the board first in the 22nd minute following a free kick outside the box from Cameron Lancaster for an early 1-0 lead. Charlotte responded minutes later with a goal that would be called back for offsides; however, in the 30th minute, the Independence cleaned up on a loose rebound right in front of the keeper to even the match at 1-1. Charlotte then took the lead just before halftime with a 41st minute goal for a 2-1 score after the first 45 minutes.

The second half saw the sides trade opportunities as Independence looked to lengthen their lead and Lexington worked to force a draw. Charlotte would have a second goal called back for offsides in the 87th minute, and the contest would go into seven minutes of stoppage time. Right at the 90+5th minute, Alex Cerritos sent a one-touch shot past the Charlotte keeper to tie the match at two and take a point in their home finale.

Home Finale To Feature Jersey Raffle, Food And Drink Specials, And More

The season finale will feature a pregame jersey raffle with proceeds benefiting the MaryEllen Locher Foundation. The Hamilton Family YMCA will pass out Halloween candy to the first 300 kids through the gate in addition to bounce houses. Food and drink specials will feature the 423 Menu with $4.00 craft beers and rum punch, $2.00 Coors Banquet and $3.00 domestic beers, candy apples, dirt cake, brats and pretzels. Player autographs will also be hosted at the Autograph Den following the match.

