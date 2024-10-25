Know Before You Go: 10/26 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC

On Saturday, one thing is for sure: Pedro Dolabella will put his stamp on the match. The Brazilian midfielder has blossomed this year, with 15 goals in all competitions ranking 9th all-time for a USL League One player. With up to four matches on the horizon, he could shoot up the ranks from here, though it would take something from another universe for him to approach Trevor Amann's 27 goal tally last year in all competitions. A more approachable target could be Noe Meza's 23 goals for the club, which slots him behind only Steevan Dos Santos in Union Omaha history; Pedro has scored 21 for his Omaha career.

ABOUT CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC

For all their travails, Fuego are ending the season quite well. The Fresno outfit have taken two of their last three matches by netting 1-0 victories over playoff teams Spokane and Greenville. Through this bump in form, they've pulled themselves off the bottom of the table into a three-way scrap at 18 points for the wooden spoon (albeit with one more win than Lexington SC). They have some spark to them for sure, thanks to playmakers José Carrera-Garcia and 2024's assists king Alfredo Midence Alvarado. With hopefully some needed changes elsewhere on the horizon for the beleaguered franchise, they can take this bright end to the season as a springboard into next year.

UNITED WAY & USL

USL has partnered up with United Way Suncoast to provide aid in recovery efforts for those in he Tampa Bay area affected by the destruction of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. You can find out more or donate online using this link.

At Werner Park on Saturday, we'll have a donation box set up at the box office for you to provide needed items for United Way to send down to Florida. Here is a list of possible donations:

Personal Hygiene & Feminine Products

Formula, Diapers, Wipes

Soap/Body Wash, Deodorant, Basic Oral Care Items

Cleaning Supplies

Non-Perishable Food Items

Paper Products: Toilet Paper, Tissues, Paper Towels

Laundry Detergent

Portable Chargers & Fans

Batteries

Those who donate 3 or more items will receive a free berm ticket for our November 3rd home playoff match.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night for our regular-season finale! We wouldn't be here without all your support, so we're excited to celebrate another successful regular season with you all!

Stop by the table on the concourse near Gate 1, where we'll be giving away player-signed items from past seasons. We're also going to be giving away a signed jersey and signed ball to some lucky fans, so you'll definitely want to keep your eyes and ears peeled for that. Meanwhile, at the Werner Park Team Store, we have another Saturday Swag Bag on offer! This time though, we're upping the ante: for $50, you're getting a Union Omaha drawstring bag FULL of $110 worth of swag! Grab one today while supplies last at the Team Store.

And, after all that, you can join us on the berm end immediately following the match as we celebrate winning our second-straight Players' Shield for the best regular season record!

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 1:00 p.m. on match day. On offer today is an upgraded version of our Saturday Swag Bag! For $50, you'll be getting $110 worth of merch! Our primary and secondary jerseys are also discounted to $60. Stop by to get all your other Owls swag as well!

NETTING

Due to new Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has now been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole.

CONCESSIONS UPDATES

Menus have changed at The Show, Hot Dog Nation and Grand Slam Grill. In honor of Fan Appreciation Night, all cheeseburgers are 'buy one, get one half off'! The Swirls stand and Philly Cart will both be closed for the remainder of the season.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 1:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

Existing Lil Owls Club members: don't forget to meet at the advanced ticket window by 3:30pm to enjoy your visit to the field with a staff member before the match!

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Central Valley Fuego FC

Kick Off Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCV

