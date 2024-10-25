Get to Know Our Opponent: Tormenta FC

October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Match #26 Info: Greenville Triumph SC (GVL) vs South Georgia Tormenta FC (TRM)

Location: Paladin Stadium

Time: 7:00 PM

Club: The Greenville Triumph SC will face South Georgia Tormenta FC for the fourth and final time this season, having claimed victory in each of the previous three encounters. This weekend's matchup decides the Peach States Derby Trophy, and with a win, Greenville would secure the 2024 Derby title with a 2-0 record. Since the Derby's inception in 2023, Greenville holds a 2-1-1 overall record. A win on Saturday could also provide vital points toward securing home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Players to Watch: Aaron Walker of Tormenta, a former Triumph player, was key to Greenville's success in 2020 helping lead the team to the USL League One Championship.

Greenville's Lyam MacKinnon is in a tight race for the Golden Boot, currently tied for first place with 14 goals and five assists. MacKinnon will need to find the back of the net this weekend to stay at the top!

What you need to know:

Fan Appreciation Night: Show your Triumph pride by wearing green to create an electrifying "green out" in the stands!

Read to score program: All participating students and teachers are invited to attend the final match of the Triumph season on October 26, 2024! Family and friends with tickets are welcome to join for an exciting day of soccer. Each participant will also have the opportunity to join a halftime parade around the pitch as a special thank you for their involvement.

John Harkes Returns: Former head coach John Harkes will make a return for Greenville's 2024 regular season finale and will be honored before the match.

Special Thank You: The club extends heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the Carolinas' ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene. With contributions from partners and season ticket holders, the Triumph will provide over 1,300 tickets to first responders, Duke and LEC linemen, and their families as a gesture of appreciation.

Unified Team: The Triumph Unified team will play their first-ever match directly following Saturday's game against Tormenta FC's Unified team. Be sure to stay and support them as they debut their new kits! Admission to the Unified game is free with your Triumph ticket.

