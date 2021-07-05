Chatt-A-Hoots Adding Jay Croop to Roster for Hockey in July Night at Golden Park

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots are proud to announce the addition of current Columbus River Dragons player Jay Croop to the roster for the July 9th game vs the Gwinnett Astros where the theme night will be "Hockey in July".

Croop has become a well-known figure in Columbus, spending the previous two seasons playing as a forward with the River Dragons. He is being signed to the team as a zero-tuition player, playing out of Williston State where he has college eligibility remaining. Croop pitched in five games for the Tetons but is being signed as a hitter for the Chatt-a-Hoots.

"I'm excited to get out there and play some ball again" Croop said. "I went to college for hockey but ended up trying out and making the baseball team as well and I had an absolute blast playing. I've been getting some work in at practice and the guys are awesome working with me and being good teammates. I'm going to do everything I can to get on base."

As part of the promo night, the Hoots will be wearing specialty themed jerseys based on the uniform of the 2021 Ignite Cup Champion Columbus River Dragons. Those jerseys will be available for auction on the DASH app, with auctions ending after the July 9th game. Jay Croop will be wearing the number 92 in the game.

The River Dragons will be holding a season ticket drive for the 2021-22 season at the July 9th game, with many other familiar River Dragons faces set to make an appearance. There will also be special drawings at the game for new ticket holders and referrals who sign up for season tickets at the game.

The Chatt-a-Hoots next homestand features "Hockey in July" with special Chatt-a-Hoots/River Dragons crossover jerseys on July 9th against the SBL-leading Gwinnett Astros. First pitch to see Croop and the rest of the Hoots in action is at 7:05 P.M. Tickets available at GoHoots.com/tickets.

