Chase'N a Dream: Chase DeLauter

September 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - At the core of American culture, there is one sport that stands out, connects a storied legacy, and represents a timeless emblem of unity and tradition. Baseball has etched its place as more than just a sport but a pastime that has woven itself into the hearts of many Americans.

For Chase DeLauter, a West Virginia native, it was no different. His love and admiration for the game burned bright along with the dream of one day making it to the big leagues. An aspiration many young athletes desire but unfortunately, only a small percentage of those who aspire to play professionally actually make it to the highest level. As DeLauter makes progressions upward, what was once a dream now becomes a reality.

DeLauter attended James Madison University where he began his collegiate career as a pitcher but transitioned to the outfield, demonstrating his versatility and ability to excel. The pandemic threw his first two seasons off track followed by a broken foot during his third.

While some may see making such a switch so late in one's career as unorthodox, for DeLuater, it was natural.

"The play itself made the switch on its own. I shifted the other way in college around Covid when I started getting bigger, stronger, and the hitting started taking over," said DeLauter.

Persevering through barriers, Chase proved he was able to handle his own in 2022 by consistently getting on base (.576 on-base percentage) along with an impressive slugging percentage (.828). Even though his collegiate years of playing ball were quick, he made an impact on the field.

Fast forward to the 2022 MLB Draft, when DeLauter was drafted in the first round (16th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians. He is now ranked 4th on MLB Pipeline's Guardians Top Prospects list and 86th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Baseball Prospects list.

Like many athletes, he holds Mike Trout as his favorite player saying, "Not only was he the best player growing up but the way he carries himself on and off the field speaks for itself."

Clearly, how Trout emulates himself has had an impact on DeLauter as he too makes time for those around him, humbled by the endless support.

When DeLauter is not playing baseball, he proves that he is just like everyone else. He is a big-time hunter and an avid gamer playing games like MLB: The Show, PGA, etc.

Outside of video games and baseball, he enjoys exploring and growing his relatively new connection to Cleveland. DeLauter finds entertainment in the busy city atmosphere, appreciating places like Progressive Field and Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"It is different for a small-town kid, it is new, but it is fun," says DeLauter.

Being a Captain and a part of the Guardians organization is something special and for Chase, his favorite part is, "The support from everyone - everyone is on your side," says DeLauter.

Chase DeLauter is not just a rising talent, but also a role model for aspiring young athletes. With his remarkable performance during the 2023 season, he has proven that talent, hard work, and dedication are the keys to success. There is no doubt that we will be witnessing more extraordinary efforts from this remarkable athlete, inspiring people all over to chase their dreams with the same level of passion and determination. Behind the rising star is a down-to-earth guy, Chase DeLauter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.