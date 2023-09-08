Sky Carp Outduel Chiefs Friday

September 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - Runs were at a premium Friday at Dozer park as the Chiefs fell to the Sky Carp 3-1.

Both starters turned in quality starts as Peoria's Inohan Paniagua dueled with Beloit's Cade Gibson.

Gibson dazzled through six innings to earn the win, allowing just one unearned run on three hits, walking two and fanning seven to turn in his third consecutive quality start.

Despite taking the loss, Paniagua turned in his first quality start of the year, going six innings for the first time since August 26, 2022. The right-hander allowed two runs with one of them unearned. He walked two and punched out three.

The Sky Carp scored the game's first run in the second inning. Jorge Caballero reached on an error with two outs. He was put in motion when Cameron Barstad laced a double into right field, allowing Caballero to score and make it 1-0.

The Chiefs scored in the third to tie the game. Luis Rodriguez led off with a double. R.J. followed with a single which put runners on the corners. After a flyout, Jimmy Crooks hit a hard ground ball under the glove of second baseman Ryan Ignoffo which tied the game at one.

Beloit added an insurance run in the top of the ninth off reliever Joseph King. Caballero hit a double with one out. After a strikeout, Torin Montgomery was called upon to pinch hit, and singled through the left side to plate a run to make it 3-1.

Caballero reached base four times and went 2-for-3. He is 6-for-7 with five runs scored over the last two nights.

The Chiefs were out-hit 8-4. Yeager, Ramon Mendoza, Chris Rotondo, and Luis Rodriguez each recorded knocks.

Peoria falls to 69-61 and 36-28 in the second half. Beloit improves to 54-75 and 26-37 in the latter half. The Sky Carp lead the series three games to one.

Game five of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.