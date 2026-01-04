NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Chase Fraser Launches a Missile That the Net Can't Handle!

Published on January 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central