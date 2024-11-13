Charlottetown Islanders Announce New Glasgow's Lane Sim as Second Signing of the Week

November 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are thrilled to announce the signing of Lane Sim, a talented young forward and the second addition to their roster this week.

The 17-year-old native of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia played his rookie season with the Sarnia Sting, and he's eager to make his mark closer to home now in the Maritimes.

"We look forward to Lane joining our team. He is a player we scouted heavily in his draft year and we believe had the potential to be a key contributor," said Head Coach & GM, Jim Hulton. "His skill, grit & tenacity will be appreciated by teammates and fans alike."

Lane's hockey roots run deep. He's the son of former NHL veteran Jon Sim, who played 469 games in the NHL, tallying 75 goals, 139 points, and 314 penalty minutes in his long career. A career that saw him suit up for a variety of teams, including the New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, and Atlanta Thrashers.

Lane's older brother, Landon Sim, is also forging his path in the OHL, currently with the London Knights, continuing the family's tradition of competitive hockey.

Known for his speed, sharp playmaking skills, and relentless energy on the ice, Lane is expected to be a great fit for the Islanders' forward group. He brings with him valuable experience from his time with the Sting and will bolster Charlottetown's offensive depth as they aim for a strong season.

For Lane, the chance to return to the Maritimes and play for a team with a dedicated fan base is exciting, especially as he'll have the support of family and friends closer to home.

The Charlottetown Islanders and their fans are thrilled to welcome Lane Sim to the team, as they take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday at and the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday at 7PM. He'll be a player to watch as he brings his dynamic skillset to the Eastlink Centre this weekend!

