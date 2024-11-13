Thursday Night Throwdown Between #1 Cats & Dogs

November 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







First in the Maritimes Division, 1st in the Eastern Conference, 1st in the QMJHL, ranked 1st in the CHL - the last month has been a very good time to be a Wildcats fan. The Cats are 15-2-2-0 as we pass the quarter pole of the regular season. Moncton has won 8 of their last 10 games - their most recent loss was to the Sea Dogs in a 3-2 Halloween OT thriller. The standings don't matter when the Cats & Dogs tussle.

It's NHL Night at the Den and fans are encouraged to show their team pride. Show off your colours & register your favourite team with us at the game and you could win a $25 Roar Store gift card.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6:00 to 6:30pm).

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the new red Moncton Wildcats hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #27 SHANTZ.

Isaiah Shantz will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

