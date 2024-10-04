Charlotte Independence vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC hands Charlotte Independence largest loss since June, evens all-time series at 3-3-3 in 4-2 victory at American Legion Memorial Stadium through goal contributions from seven players, 55th-minute winner from Juan Galindrez.
