Charlotte Independence Re-Sign Goalkeeper Matt Levy to New Contract

January 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today the club has re-signed goalkeeper Matt Levy to a new contract for 2025, returning for his second season with the Jacks.

"Matt has developed in his two years with Charlotte and has shown the confidence and poise to take over the goalkeeping mantle," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "His character and work rate are unmatched. With his athleticism, I believe he can develop into a goalkeeper able to move up the ranks."

Levy was named USL League One Player of the Week in October 2024 after recording a season-high nine saves in his first professional start, helping the Jacks secure a 1-0 victory on the road against the Richmond Kickers. Levy is only the second player in league history to record nine or more saves in their first professional start.

"I couldn't be happier to re-sign with Charlotte. I've been with the club for a year and a half now and it's been a great experience working with the coaches and being a part of the team," expressed Levy. "Definitely looking forward to coming back, meeting the new guys and getting back in the swing of things because we have very big goals for this upcoming season."

A Florida native, Levy played collegiately at Jacksonville University between 2018-21 before spending one season at Florida International University as a graduate transfer in 2022. Before signing his first professional contract with the Charlotte Independence in 2023, Levy spent time in USL League Two with the Charlotte Eagles.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

