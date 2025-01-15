Triumph Signs Local Youth Player to Contract Through Make-A-Wish

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club announced today that the club has signed 7-year-old forward Kamden to a one-match contract, fulfilling his wish to become a professional soccer player for the Triumph through Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

Flanked by Triumph Head Coach Rick Wright and United Soccer League Senior Vice President Lee O'Neill, Kamden signed his contract during a press conference with the Club and Make-A-Wish at a press conference at the Club's team store in downtown Greenville.

"We couldn't be more excited to fulfill Kamden's wish and sign him to a contact with the Triumph," said head coach Rick Wright. "Kamden's positive energy, drive, and ability to overcome adversity are important qualities we look for in our players and they will serve him well on and off the field for years to come."

He will participate in a media day photoshoot with the team in February before practicing with the team and making his professional debut in the Triumph's home match at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, March 29th against the Spokane Velocity. The team will warm up for that match in custom jerseys designed by Kamden, which will be auctioned off following the match.

"We are excited to see Kamden do what he loves doing by playing soccer on a bigger stage and watching his dreams become a reality," said Kamden's mom, Angela. "This means so much to us to be able to watch him live this dream out and not have to worry about everyday life stressors that comes with his disease."

"Today marks the exciting beginning of Kamden's wish journey, and we couldn't be more thrilled to see him officially sign with the Greenville Triumph," said Misty Farmer, President & CEO for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. "This is the start of an experience that will bring him confidence, joy, and strength as he steps into the role of a real professional soccer player. Thanks to the incredible support of the Triumph, Kamden isn't just joining the team--he's becoming part of a community that believes in him and his dream. This moment is just the beginning, and we can't wait to see Kamden train, take the field, and score the first goal of the season. His journey is an inspiring reminder of the power of a wish and the impact it has not just on the child, but on their entire family and the community rallying behind them."

