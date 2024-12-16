Charlotte Independence Announce End of Season Roster Decisions

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence today announced the first round of roster decisions ahead of the 2025 season.

Options on seven players have been declined: Austin Pack, Hugh Roberts, Shalom Dutey, Kharlton Belmar, Miguel Ibarra, Tresor Mbuyu and Denzel Akyeampong.

Once a Jack. Always a Jack. The Charlotte Independence wish all departing players the best of luck as they take the next step in their careers, both on and off the pitch.

