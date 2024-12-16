Forward Madison FC Return Captain Mitch Osmond for 2025 Season

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC will bring back Mitch Osmond for the 2025 USL League One season, pending league and federation approval. Osmond returns to the Flamingos for his fourth season with the club after starting in all 28 matches that he appeared in last season. The Australian captain helped the 'Mingos to a Jägermeister Cup Final as well as a 2024 USL Semifinal appearance-the best finish in FMFC history. Along with the successful 2024 campaign, Osmond was nominated for 2024 USL League One Defender of the Year and First Team All League awards.

Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, is thrilled to re-sign the First Team All League Center back for a fourth year. "Mitch has been an excellent player and leader for our group over the past several years," Glaeser said. "He's coming off of his best season with us in 2024 and we expect him to continue to grow as a player and captain. His consistency, leadership and overall quality have been, and will continue to be, invaluable."

Osmond contributed to the 'Mingos backline that kept 14 cleansheets while allowing just 30 goals across all competitions. Osmond was a league leader in passes with 2,041 and also contributed 37 tackles won, 100 clearances, 20 blocks, 33 interceptions and one goal.

Mitch attributes his return to Madison to the progress the team has made over the last three seasons and their unfinished business on the pitch. "I'm really looking forward to another year here in Madison," Osmond said. "This will be my 4th season with the club and the progress that's been made has been great, but we feel like we are ready to win trophies with this group. I can't wait to get started again and see our fans back at Breese."

Prior to playing for the Flamingos, Osmond began his professional career when he was selected 94th overall by Minnesota United in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Eventually moving over to the USL Championship side with Indy Eleven for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. At Indy Eleven, Osmond made 24 appearances before moving on to OKC Energy FC for the 2021 season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 16, 2024

Forward Madison FC Return Captain Mitch Osmond for 2025 Season - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.