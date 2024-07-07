Charlotte Hornets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard KJ Simpson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Simpson, the 42 nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2023-24 after averaging 19.7 points (47.5 FG%, 43.4 3P%, 87.6 FT%), 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals at the University of Colorado. He was one of five players in the country to average at least 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, ranking second in the Pac-12 in scoring, third in assists and third in steals. Simpson averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three NCAA Tournament games, and he made a game-winning shot in the first round vs. Florida.

Simpson garnered Second Team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2022-23, when he averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals, and ranked fifth in the conference in free-throw percentage, sixth in steals, seventh in scoring and seventh in assists. He was also named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team in 2021-22.

