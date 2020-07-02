Charlie Curti Returns for Second Pro Season

July 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today defenseman Charlie Curti has been signed to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

Curti, 25, returns to the Thunder after leading Adirondack's defensive core in points last season. The Mound, MN native racked up 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games during his rookie campaign.

Curti spent two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the United States Hockey League from 2013 to 2015. The Mound, MN native collected 9 goals and added 38 assists in 113 games played and also served as an assistant captain during his final season.

Curti laced up for the United States for the 2014 World Junior A Championship. He skated in four games and helped his team capture their third straight gold medal victory.

