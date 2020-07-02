Leading Scorer Trevor Olson Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Trevor Olson on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Olson, 26, returns to Orlando after tallying a career-high 42 points (20g-22a) in 59 games to lead the team in scoring during the 2019-20 season, while adding 66 penalty minutes. Olson's 20 goals led the Solar Bears for the abbreviated campaign, along with four shorthanded goals. The forward served as part of the team's leadership group and was named an alternate captain in January. For his efforts, the second-year pro was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

In 118 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and South Carolina Stingrays, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has 75 points (36g-39a) and 112 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Olson played college hockey at the University of North Dakota. In 121 career games with the Fighting Hawks program, Olson amassed 35 points (11g-24a) and 73 penalty minutes, while helping North Dakota win a national championship at the 2016 Frozen Four in Tampa.

The Duluth, Minnesota native also played junior hockey in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux City Musketeers, posting totals of 71 points (26g-45a) and 111 penalty minutes in 91 career games, and was a member of Green Bay's Clark Cup championship squad in 2011-12.

