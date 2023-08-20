Charleston Takes Series Finale from Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 14-6 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Charleston was led at the plate by Dwight Smith Jr. He finished the day 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Yefri Perez and Clayton Mehlbauer each recorded three hits for the visitors, with Perez driving in a run and both players scoring three times. Justin O'Conner added two hits, three RBIs, a run and a walk.

Long Island had four players collect two hits in the ballgame. One of them was Brantley Bell, who also drove in a pair of runs. Alejandro De Aza's two hits included a solo homer, his fourth of the season, and he finished with two runs scored plus a walk. Wilson Ramos and Joe DeCarlo added a run each along with their two hits. Alex Dickerson launched a homer as well for the Ducks, his team-leading and career-high 20th of the season.

Dirty Birds starter Kit Scheetz (7-10) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out six. Ducks starter Kyle Lobstein (3-4) took the loss, giving up nine runs on 12 hits and two walks over five innings with four strikeouts.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive 2013 Atlantic League Champions Posters as part of the 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series. It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark as well, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Right-hander Robert Stock (8-2, 3.79) gets the start for the Ducks against a Honey Hunters starter to be determined.

