Blue Crabs Walk-Off Barnstormers in Extra Innings Classic

August 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Friday was a heartbreaker for the Blue Crabs to start the series against the Lancaster Barnstormers in a series that could have playoff implications. The Crabs went with the 2022 all-star in McKenzie Mills to try and even out the series.

The Blue Crabs were the first ones to go into the scoring column when Khalil Lee swung at the 3-0 pitch and smoked a 115 MPH line drive into left field to score in Michael Baca and Jack Sundberg.

In the top of the sixth, Andretti Cordero stood into the box and, with a runner on first, belted a home run over the left-center field wall for a pair of runs to score and the game to be tied after six innings.

In the top of the seventh, the Barnstormers loaded up the bases with two outs, forcing Mills out of the game in favor of the relief pitcher, Jacques Pucheu. Pucheu inherited three runners and faced the leadoff hitter, Melvin Mercedes. On a 3-2 count, Pucheu reared back, threw a fastball passed Mercedes, and kept it at a tied game.

Brent Teller went nine innings for Lancaster, striking out seven and allowing just four hits, but the Crabs and Barnstormers couldn't break the tie, so the contest would be decided in extra innings.

Michael Baca made two incredible plays at shortstop, diving for a ball and cutting down Trayvon Robinson at third, and then turned a double play to end the inning with the go-ahead run at third. The Crabs were set up for a walk-off win.

Zach Warren was the pitcher that would relieve Teller; the first batter he faced was Isaias Quiroz, who laid down the bunt and moved Philip Caulfield to third. Lancaster manager Ross Peoples intentionally walked Baca to get to Jack Sundberg. Sundberg put a ball on the ground, and Mercedes couldn't get to the ball as the Crabs walked-0ff the 'Stormers for the second time this season.

The Blue Crabs are tied for first place with Lancaster and Staten Island at 21-16; overall, the Crabs are 52-48 after 100 games this season. The win was given to Bruce Rondon as he went two innings and gave up no runs; Zach Warren suffered his fourth loss of the season. The Crabs are playing the rubber match at 2:05 today, Liam O'Sullivan is next in the rotation, and he is 7-2 and has a 3.82 ERA as a Blue Crabs pitcher. Tickets are available and can be purchased here; FloBaseball has the live stream of the contest.

