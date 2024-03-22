Charleston Dirty Birds to Host Home Run Derby on April 20

(Charleston, WV) - Before the highly anticipated 2024 Dirty Birds Baseball season, Dirty Birds fans can see members of the 2024 squad square off in a Home Run Derby. Eight Dirty Birds players will participate and be teamed up with local community members, who will be announced at a later date. The rest of the team will be available for autographs for the fans throughout the event.

This community event gives fans the exclusive experience of meeting Dirty Birds players and gives a few Dirty Birds players an opportunity to show-off their batting skills before Opening Day. Members of local Little Leagues will be in the outfield shagging baseballs throughout the Derby.

"A Home Run Derby is one of the most engaging events in all of sports," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "We are so excited to kick off our season with this amazing event to get the competitive juices flowing and for the fun to begin!"

Fans can purchase tickets to the new Home Run Alley. This area is located behind the outfield wall where fans will have plenty of opportunities to take home a souvenir from the Derby. This event is free to all children 12 years and younger. The Home Run Derby will start at 6:30pm with the GoMart Ballpark gates opening at 5:30. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind community event are on sale now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

