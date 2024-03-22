High Point Rockers Announce "Weather-Or-Not" Promotion for Discounted Tickets

HIGH POINT, N.C. - For the third consecutive season, the High Point Rockers will place individual game tickets on sale on Monday, April 1 with the largest discount of the year.

The Rockers' annual "Weather or Not" promotion offers single game tickets with a discounted price based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. that day. If the 7 a.m. temperature on April 1 is 50 degrees F, Rockers fans will save 50 percent off on all individual game tickets for the 2024 season.

The discounted ticket offer will start at 10 a.m. and run until midnight on April 1. Tickets can be purchased either online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Avenue.

Single game tickets are regularly priced at $16 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for outfield box seats and $8 for bleacher seats. Any discounts will be applied to regular single game pricing.

"We have found that over the last two seasons, our fans really enjoy this promotion," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "This will be an opportunity for all Rockers fans to get their best discount of the season."

Under the special April 1 promotion, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game. There is no limit on the number of games. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events.

For 2024, Rockers home games will again start at 6:35 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games with Sunday contests starting at 4:05 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com/individual-tickets and can also be purchased at the Rockers box office. For more information, call the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

Season tickets and mini-plans remain on sale and may be purchased online or in-person at the High Point Rockers Box Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for more information.

The Rockers open their season at Lexington on Thursday, April 25 and will play their home opener at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

