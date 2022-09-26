Charleston Dirty Birds Receive Promotional Excellence Award

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds have been named the 2022 "Ken Shepard Award" winners for Promotional Excellence. The award recognizes the Dirty Birds for their promotional calendar as well as their in-game entertainment.

The Dirty Birds' promotional calendar featured Tuesday Baseball Bingo, Winning Scratch Off Wednesday's, Dollar Beer Thursday's, premium giveaways every Friday and Sunday and MegaBlast Fireworks every Saturday night. In-game promotions featured knocker balls, t-shirt cannon shoots, various races for young attendees, spelling bees, hat shuffles and the helium half-inning.

"This award is truly a multi-department collaboration between the Promotions Department, Sponsorship Sales Department and the Operations Department from the conceptualization to execution," said Dirty Birds President, Chuck Domino. "We said at the inception of the Dirty Birds Inaugural Season that we would focus on promotions and a high-energy atmosphere at all games. We have achieved this thus far, but we always look to take it to the next level and will continue doing so for the great Dirty Birds fans."

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball- The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans into its family friendly ballparks over its 24- year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

