Atlantic League Announces 2022 Postseason Awards

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced its postseason administrative awards for the 2022 season.

Joe Klein Executive of the Year

(Presented to the person who has made outstanding contributions to the club/league through continued operating excellence)

Pete Fisch, High Point Rockers

As president of the High Point Rockers, Pete Fisch has utilized his decades of experience in professional baseball to develop a club culture that puts a premium on customer service as well as community service. As a non-profit organization, the Rockers serve the [High Point? Triad?] community with numerous charity events from jersey auctions, community events, and service-oriented facility rentals.

Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence

(Given to the club that demonstrates extraordinary promotional impact throughout the Atlantic League season)

Charleston Dirty Birds

The Dirty Birds' promotional calendar featured Tuesday Baseball Bingo, Winning Scratch Offs Wednesdays, Dollar Beer Thursdays, Premium giveaways every Friday and Sunday and Megablast Fireworks every Saturday night. In-game promotions featured Knocker Balls, T-Shirt Cannon Shoots Various Races for young attendees to partake in, Spelling Bees, Cap Shuffles and the Helium Half-Inning.

Promotion of the Year

(Awarded for an event of unique impact; an original or imaginative recreation of an event that is likely to be imitated)

Lancaster Barnstormers

The Lancaster Barnstormers are recognized for two specific promotions during the 2022 season. First, capitalizing on the club's rivalry with the nearby York Revolution, the Barnstormers made the War of the Roses a headline attraction throughout the season. Cooperatively tracking the results of their season long series brought plenty of recognition to the 'Stormers and Revs.

Second, the club rebranded itself as the Lebanon Ironmasters for a weekend to honor and celebrate Lebanon County, located just north of Lancaster County.

Mascot of the Year

(Awarded to a club character with exceptional value to the team, its community and/or marketing efforts with fans)

"DownTown" ("DT"), York Revolution

Only two people have served as York's beloved DownTown mascot in the Revs' 15 seasons. The first, Tim Beckwith, also helped design and introduce DownTown to the York community before the first season started. Tim "stepped into" that role for the first three years of the team.

The current DT is Rick Snyder. Rick studied mascot performance with both Tim and Dave Raymond, the original Philly Phanatic. Rick has not missed a game during his tenure. As DT, he visits as many fans as he can each and every night and is always willing to pose for pictures and cheer on the Revolution.

Rick also has connected with the community both inside and outside of the stadium. One particular fan, a decorated veteran, presented DownTown with his Marine medal to honor the many times DownTown saluted this gentleman when he attends Revolution games. Rick also represents the team at parades, community events, schools, hospitals and many other events. He is a true team ambassador, inside and outside the mascot suit.

Ballpark of the Year

(Recognizes the ALPB venue exemplifying the values of customer service, cleanliness, overall hospitality and ambience)

Opened in 2019, High Point's home ballpark, Truist Point, is not only the home to the Rockers but also a source of community pride and the site of numerous community events. Conceived as a catalyst-project to spur the renewal of downtown High Point, Truist Point hosts amateur baseball and soccer tournaments, adult kickball leagues, charitable events and dozens more events throughout the year.

Outstanding Community Service Award

(Awarded to the team that consistently cultivates goodwill throughout its community)

Staten Island FerryHawks

The FerryHawks, in their first year of existence, were community leaders in raising funds and awareness for breast cancer awareness, the Staten Island GreenBelt conservancy, the New York Police Department, Fire Department of New York, and the Tunnels to Towers charity.

